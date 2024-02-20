Luke Holds MARE Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Medical Group and 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, simulate treating patients during a mass casualty exercise, Feb. 21, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th Fighter Wing hosted a mass casualty exercise on the flightline in preparation for a worst-case scenario. Regular exercises and training ensure that Luke AFB’s dedication to readiness stays consistent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

