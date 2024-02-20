U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Medical Group and 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, simulate treating patients during a mass casualty exercise, Feb. 21, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th Fighter Wing hosted a mass casualty exercise on the flightline in preparation for a worst-case scenario. Regular exercises and training ensure that Luke AFB’s dedication to readiness stays consistent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 11:42
|Photo ID:
|8249886
|VIRIN:
|240221-F-CQ970-1075
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.93 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke Holds MARE Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT