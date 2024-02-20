Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Luke Holds MARE Exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    Luke Holds MARE Exercise

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Medical Group and 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, simulate treating patients during a mass casualty exercise, Feb. 21, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th Fighter Wing hosted a mass casualty exercise on the flightline in preparation for a worst-case scenario. Regular exercises and training ensure that Luke AFB’s dedication to readiness stays consistent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 11:42
    Photo ID: 8249886
    VIRIN: 240221-F-CQ970-1075
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.93 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Holds MARE Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke Holds MARE Exercise
    Luke Holds MARE Exercise
    Luke Holds MARE Exercise
    Luke Holds MARE Exercise
    Luke Holds MARE Exercise
    Luke Holds MARE Exercise
    Luke Holds MARE Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force base
    military
    exercise
    EMS
    AETC
    MARE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT