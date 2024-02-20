Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, USS Somerset Transit Basilan Strait [Image 10 of 10]

    15th MEU, USS Somerset Transit Basilan Strait

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Angel Perez, a machine gunner assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, monitors the surrounding waters of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during a transit of the Basilan Strait Feb. 18, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 07:42
    Photo ID: 8249446
    VIRIN: 240218-M-PO838-1030
    Resolution: 6638x4428
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU, USS Somerset Transit Basilan Strait [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    15th MEU
    Philippines
    Amphibious
    SCAT
    Strait Transit

