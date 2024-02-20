15th MEU, USS Somerset Transit Basilan Strait

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Angel Perez, a machine gunner assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, monitors the surrounding waters of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during a transit of the Basilan Strait Feb. 18, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

