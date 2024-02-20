Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) meets with elected members of the Community Representation Initiative (CRI) [Image 1 of 3]

    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) meets with elected members of the Community Representation Initiative (CRI)

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) meets with elected members of the Community Representation Initiative (CRI) in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 15, 2024. NCTF-RH is designated as one of the Navy’s representative organizations that meets with the CRI twice per quarter to discuss the progress of the closure mission. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 19:53
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    CRI
    Red Hill
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

