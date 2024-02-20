Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) meets with elected members of the Community Representation Initiative (CRI) in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 15, 2024. NCTF-RH is designated as one of the Navy’s representative organizations that meets with the CRI twice per quarter to discuss the progress of the closure mission. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

