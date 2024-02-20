Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Conducts Legal Brief [Image 3 of 3]

    ESL Conducts Legal Brief

    GUAM

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Feb. 21, 2024) Lt. Manal Cheema, a legal assistance attorney assigned to Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific Branch Office Guam, gives a legal briefing to Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) in preparation for the ship’s upcoming deployment. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

