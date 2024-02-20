ESL Conducts Legal Brief

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Feb. 21, 2024) Lt. Manal Cheema, a legal assistance attorney assigned to Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific Branch Office Guam, gives a legal briefing to Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) in preparation for the ship’s upcoming deployment. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8248961
|VIRIN:
|240221-N-XP344-1014
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
