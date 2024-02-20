Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Accelerating the Legacy 2024 Banquet

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Accelerating the Legacy 2024 participants, to include Dr. Eugene Richardson Jr., a Documented Original Tuskegee Airman, joined together for a photo following a banquet in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 17, 2024. ‘Accelerating the Legacy’ serves as an annual event hosted by JB Charleston, dedicated to honoring the esteemed legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, offers professional development, and networking opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Accelerating the Legacy 2024

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Airman Magazine
    Black History Month
    Joint Base Charleston
    Accelerating the Legacy
    JBCAccelerate

