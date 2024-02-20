Accelerating the Legacy 2024 Banquet

Accelerating the Legacy 2024 participants, to include Dr. Eugene Richardson Jr., a Documented Original Tuskegee Airman, joined together for a photo following a banquet in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 17, 2024. ‘Accelerating the Legacy’ serves as an annual event hosted by JB Charleston, dedicated to honoring the esteemed legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, offers professional development, and networking opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

