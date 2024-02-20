MAJ Christopher Bartenhagen and Safety Chief Vanessa Matheny visit a project site in Jordan.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 14:38
|Photo ID:
|8248578
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-LA040-1213
|Resolution:
|5528x3689
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety Champions at project site [Image 2 of 2], by Shannon Moeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Safety Helmet – The Transatlantic Middle East District Leads USACE in Protecting its People
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT