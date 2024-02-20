Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety Champions at project site [Image 1 of 2]

    Safety Champions at project site

    JORDAN

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Shannon Moeck 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    MAJ Christopher Bartenhagen and Safety Chief Vanessa Matheny visit a project site in Jordan.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 14:38
    Photo ID: 8248578
    VIRIN: 240124-A-LA040-1213
    Resolution: 5528x3689
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: JO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety Champions at project site [Image 2 of 2], by Shannon Moeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety Champions at project site
    TAM Employee gets help with helmet strap.

    New Safety Helmet &ndash; The Transatlantic Middle East District Leads USACE in Protecting its People

    Safety
    Helmet
    TAD
    TAM

