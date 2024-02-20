Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ord Weitzel Gate Project in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 2 of 2]

    Ord Weitzel Gate Project in Arlington National Cemetery

    WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Shannon Moeck 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    One of Sammy Nmair's projects was the Ord Weitzel Gate Project in Arlington National Cemetery.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 14:28
    Location: WINCHESTER, VA, US
    This work, Ord Weitzel Gate Project in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 2 of 2], by Shannon Moeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

