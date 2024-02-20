Cmdr. Rebecca Anderson, the military assistant program manager for logistics (APML) for the Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271).
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 13:06
|Photo ID:
|8248407
|VIRIN:
|241229-N-YW562-1001
|Resolution:
|3982x4978
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PMA-271 celebrates 50 years of women in naval aviation [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PMA-271 celebrates 50 years of women in naval aviation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT