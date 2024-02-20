Members of the 377th Dental Clinic pose for a group photo at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 31, 2024. Through their mission-driven approach, collaborative efforts, and continued training and preparation, the 377th Dental Clinic ensures the well-being of Kirtland’s Airmen and service members, contributing significantly to the overall readiness of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)
This work, Kirtland’s 377th Dental Clinic ensures Air Force readiness [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kirtland's 377th Dental Clinic ensures Air Force readiness
