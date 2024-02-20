Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland’s 377th Dental Clinic ensures Air Force readiness [Image 13 of 13]

    Kirtland’s 377th Dental Clinic ensures Air Force readiness

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 377th Dental Clinic pose for a group photo at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 31, 2024. Through their mission-driven approach, collaborative efforts, and continued training and preparation, the 377th Dental Clinic ensures the well-being of Kirtland’s Airmen and service members, contributing significantly to the overall readiness of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 12:24
    VIRIN: 240131-F-ST571-3259
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    This work, Kirtland’s 377th Dental Clinic ensures Air Force readiness [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

