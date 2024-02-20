(From the left) Pfc. Hayden Rolf from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Staff Sgt. Andrew Gettle from Lebanon, Pennsylvania; and Pfc. Calvin Battaglia from West Chester, Pennsylvania, represented the 754th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) at the Wheeling Robotics Competition. The Army EOD technicians supported the Richmond Army Recruiting Battalion at the event. U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Vincent D. Mallardi.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 11:16 Photo ID: 8248177 VIRIN: 240221-A-A4433-1008 Resolution: 2983x3316 Size: 2.64 MB Location: WHEELING, WV, US Hometown: COEUR D'ALENE, ID, US Hometown: LEBANON, PA, US Hometown: WEST CHESTER, PA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD technicians support US Army recruiting at robotics competition in West Virginia [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.