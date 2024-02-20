Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD technicians support US Army recruiting at robotics competition in West Virginia [Image 8 of 8]

    WHEELING, WV, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    (From the left) Pfc. Hayden Rolf from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Staff Sgt. Andrew Gettle from Lebanon, Pennsylvania; and Pfc. Calvin Battaglia from West Chester, Pennsylvania, represented the 754th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) at the Wheeling Robotics Competition. The Army EOD technicians supported the Richmond Army Recruiting Battalion at the event. U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Vincent D. Mallardi.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 11:16
    Photo ID: 8248177
    VIRIN: 240221-A-A4433-1008
    Resolution: 2983x3316
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: WHEELING, WV, US
    Hometown: COEUR D'ALENE, ID, US
    Hometown: LEBANON, PA, US
    Hometown: WEST CHESTER, PA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD technicians support US Army recruiting at robotics competition in West Virginia [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Drum
    Army recruiting
    20th CBRNE Command
    754th EOD Company
    Richmond Army Recruiting Battalion

