MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 10, 2024) Seaman Cheyenne King (left) and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jordon Jones, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), participate in an underway replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 10. Bataan is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bradley Rickard)

Date Taken: 02.10.2024 USS Bataan Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Laramie