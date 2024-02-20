Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Laramie [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Bataan Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Laramie

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bradley Rickard 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    240210-N-OM737-1083
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 10, 2024) Seaman Cheyenne King (left) and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jordon Jones, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), participate in an underway replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 10. Bataan is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bradley Rickard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 07:33
    Photo ID: 8247874
    VIRIN: 240210-N-OM737-1083
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    USS Bataan
    C6F
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    LHD
    Task Force 61/2

