    Fort Liberty Soldiers Participate in E3B Competition [Image 8 of 10]

    Fort Liberty Soldiers Participate in E3B Competition

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Shawn Richardson 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division measures detonation wire for a Claymore mine during the E3B competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, February 6, 2024. E3B refers to the combined testing for the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawn Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 20:53
    Photo ID: 8247482
    VIRIN: 240206-A-WE167-4758
    Resolution: 6638x4425
    Size: 14.62 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Liberty Soldiers Participate in E3B Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Shawn Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    82nd Airborne
    Providers
    E3B
    AATW
    Fort Liberty

