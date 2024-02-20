A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division measures detonation wire for a Claymore mine during the E3B competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, February 6, 2024. E3B refers to the combined testing for the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawn Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 20:53 Photo ID: 8247482 VIRIN: 240206-A-WE167-4758 Resolution: 6638x4425 Size: 14.62 MB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Liberty Soldiers Participate in E3B Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Shawn Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.