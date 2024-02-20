Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrick Space Force Base selected as the host site for 2024 Armed Forces Golf Tournament and Championship [Image 3 of 3]

    Patrick Space Force Base selected as the host site for 2024 Armed Forces Golf Tournament and Championship

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Dakota Raub 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Golfers enjoy time at Manatee Cove Golf Course on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. Patrick Space Force Base was selected as the host site for the prestigious 2024 Armed Forces Golf Tournament and Championship.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 18:41
    Photo ID: 8247397
    VIRIN: 240214-X-WN929-1087
    Resolution: 4158x2767
    Size: 920.02 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrick Space Force Base selected as the host site for 2024 Armed Forces Golf Tournament and Championship [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Dakota Raub, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Patrick Space Force Base to Host 2024 Armed Forces Golf Tournament and Championship

    golf
    armed forces golf tournament
    patrick sfb
    manatee cove golf course

