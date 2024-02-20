3d MLR TEPF

Civil Service Mariners with the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command attached to the USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF-9) prepare to depart during exercise Bougainville III at Kamuela, Hawaii Feb. 15, 2024. Bougainville III is a 3d Littoral Combat Team live-fire exercise focused on decentralized operations to prepare the battalion to command and control forces from dispersed locations. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, in peace and war. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)

