    3d MLR TEPF [Image 5 of 5]

    3d MLR TEPF

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Grace Gerlach 

    3rd Marine Division     

    Civil Service Mariners with the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command attached to the USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF-9) prepare to depart during exercise Bougainville III at Kamuela, Hawaii Feb. 15, 2024. Bougainville III is a 3d Littoral Combat Team live-fire exercise focused on decentralized operations to prepare the battalion to command and control forces from dispersed locations. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, in peace and war. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 19:08
    Photo ID: 8247388
    VIRIN: 240215-M-ST547-1004
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 38.43 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d MLR TEPF [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

