Cetacean Desk Logo

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound introduced a cetacean desk pilot program during a ceremony at Sector Puget Sound, Feb. 21. The goal of the four-year program is to mitigate adverse impacts of maritime vessel traffic on endangered and threatened large cetaceans in the Salish Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic courtesy of Sector Puget Sound)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 16:33
|Photo ID:
|8247270
|VIRIN:
|240220-G-AA112-1001
|Resolution:
|605x403
|Size:
|157.22 KB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
