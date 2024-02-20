Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to oil spill in Charleston

A Coast Guard Sector Charleston Incident Management Division member from Sector Charleston and partner agencies concluded pollution response efforts for an oil product found in a water drain in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 12, 2024. On Feb 8, Sector Charleston’s Incident Management Division, in coordination with the Charleston County Emergency Management Department and Charleston City Water Management Department, received a report of oil in a storm drain near a Chevron facility in Charleston, South Carolina. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

