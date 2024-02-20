Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to oil spill in Charleston [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to oil spill in Charleston

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Sector Charleston Incident Management Division member from Sector Charleston and partner agencies concluded pollution response efforts for an oil product found in a water drain in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 12, 2024. On Feb 8, Sector Charleston’s Incident Management Division, in coordination with the Charleston County Emergency Management Department and Charleston City Water Management Department, received a report of oil in a storm drain near a Chevron facility in Charleston, South Carolina. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 15:33
    Photo ID: 8247022
    VIRIN: 240220-G-G0107-1108
    Resolution: 1350x1350
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to oil spill in Charleston [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to oil spill in Charleston
    Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to oil spill in Charleston
    Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to oil spill in Charleston

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Charleston
    Oil spill
    Coast Guard
    MST
    IMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT