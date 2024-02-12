Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force and Army tennis split victories in Orlando [Image 8 of 8]

    Air Force and Army tennis split victories in Orlando

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Military Academy cadets on the men’s tennis teams compete at the United States Tennis Association National Campus, Orlando, Florida, Feb. 17, 2024. The service academies were featured for College MatchDay, a USTA neutral-site college tennis showcase event. The Air Force men’s team won 4-0, and the Army women’s team won 4-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 12:15
    VIRIN: 240217-F-TE518-3378
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US
    This work, Air Force and Army tennis split victories in Orlando [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    tennis
    West Point
    Army
    USAFA
    USTA

