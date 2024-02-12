Air Force and Army tennis split victories in Orlando

U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Military Academy cadets on the men’s tennis teams compete at the United States Tennis Association National Campus, Orlando, Florida, Feb. 17, 2024. The service academies were featured for College MatchDay, a USTA neutral-site college tennis showcase event. The Air Force men’s team won 4-0, and the Army women’s team won 4-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

