Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS Patuxent River Announces its Sailors of The Year for 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    NAS Patuxent River Announces its Sailors of The Year for 2023

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Courage Falayi.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 11:22
    Photo ID: 8246530
    VIRIN: 240220-N-JP566-3283
    Resolution: 3104x4346
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
    Hometown: QUEENS, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Patuxent River Announces its Sailors of The Year for 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAS Patuxent River Announces its Sailors of The Year for 2023
    NAS Patuxent River Announces its Sailors of The Year for 2023
    NAS Patuxent River Announces its Sailors of The Year for 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAS Patuxent River Announces its Sailors of the Year for 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Sailor
    Award
    Naval Aviation
    Pax River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT