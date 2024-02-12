The Golden Falcons of HSC-12 Conduct Flight Operations

240131-N-VI040-2364 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Jan. 31, 2024) Lt. Alysia Greiner prepares an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, for take off on the flight line onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. Forward-deployed onboard NAF Atsugi, HSC-12 provides all-weather rotary wing operations, vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, organic airborne mine countermeasures, and combat search and rescue capabilities to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

