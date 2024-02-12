USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Departs Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 15, 2024

240215-N-ED646-1055

SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 15, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) render honors as the ship passes the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) while departing Souda Bay, Greece after a scheduled port visit, Feb. 15. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

