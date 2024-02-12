Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls in to Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 12, 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls in to Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 12, 2024

    GREECE

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240212-N-ED646-2041
    SOUDA BAY, GREECE (Feb. 12, 2024) Seaman Jean-Baptiste Riviere, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), stands watch as the ship pulls into Souda Bay, Greece for a scheduled port visit, Feb. 12. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 03:41
    Photo ID: 8245471
    VIRIN: 240212-N-ED646-2041
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 771.62 KB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls in to Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 12, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls in to Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 12, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls in to Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 12, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls in to Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 12, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls in to Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 12, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls in to Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 12, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls in to Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 12, 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #26thMEU
    #CARTERHALL
    #BATARG
    #LSD50
    #PHIBRON8
    #MediterraneanSea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT