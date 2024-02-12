USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls in to Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 12, 2024

240212-N-ED646-2041

SOUDA BAY, GREECE (Feb. 12, 2024) Seaman Jean-Baptiste Riviere, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), stands watch as the ship pulls into Souda Bay, Greece for a scheduled port visit, Feb. 12. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

SOUDA BAY, GREECE (Feb. 12, 2024)