Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2 Lt Marsh (Miss America) at Daytona 500 [Image 6 of 10]

    2 Lt Marsh (Miss America) at Daytona 500

    DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Miriam Thurber 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, tells her story at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL on Feb. 17, 2024. Ahead of the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, Marsh spoke with students across the city about serving both in and out of uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 15:07
    Photo ID: 8245228
    VIRIN: 240217-F-PY937-1008
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 982.6 KB
    Location: DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2 Lt Marsh (Miss America) at Daytona 500 [Image 10 of 10], by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2 Lt Marsh (Miss America) at Daytona 500
    2 Lt Marsh (Miss America) at Daytona 500
    2 Lt Marsh (Miss America) at Daytona 500
    2 Lt Marsh (Miss America) at Daytona 500
    2 Lt Marsh (Miss America) at Daytona 500
    2 Lt Marsh (Miss America) at Daytona 500
    2 Lt Marsh (Miss America) at Daytona 500
    2 Lt Marsh (Miss America) at Daytona 500
    2 Lt Marsh (Miss America) at Daytona 500
    2 Lt Marsh (Miss America) at Daytona 500

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASCAR
    Daytona 500
    Miss America
    Madison Marsh
    Lt Marsh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT