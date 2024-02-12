Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Academy law professor creates lifelong learners [Image 1 of 2]

    Academy law professor creates lifelong learners

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy Law Professor Douglas McKechnie poses for a photograph Dec. 5, 2023 in a classroom at the Academy in Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Schmidt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 11:30
    Photo ID: 8245146
    VIRIN: 231205-F-YD678-2007
    Resolution: 5337x3563
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Academy law professor creates lifelong learners [Image 2 of 2], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Academy law professor creates lifelong learners
    Academy law professor creates lifelong learners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Dr. Douglas McKechnie
    Department of Law

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT