USS America hosts bingo and patch night

U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and U.S. Navy Sailors with the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), purchase unit patches during a patch trade event aboard the USS America, in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 17, 2024. The event was held to increase cohesion and strengthen joint-force partnership of Marines and Sailors. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)

Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.18.2024 Location: USS AMERICA, PHILIPPINE SEA