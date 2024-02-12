Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 05, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Christina Arredondo Lopez, center, from Dallas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious landing dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) signals to a CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopter from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Air Combat Element (ACE). Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 22:36
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    CH-53
    31st MEU
    USS Green Bay
    ARG

