    USS John L. Canley Commissioned By US Navy [Image 2 of 3]

    USS John L. Canley Commissioned By US Navy

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Sarah Cannon 

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    The long glass is passed to the Chief Petty Officer of the Watch, setting the first watch of USS John. L. Canley (ESB 6) during the ship's Commissioning Ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island, California.

    MSC
    Military Sealift Command
    ESB
    Sea Base
    United We Sail
    USS John L. Canley

