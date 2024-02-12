USS John L. Canley Commissioned By US Navy

The long glass is passed to the Chief Petty Officer of the Watch, setting the first watch of USS John. L. Canley (ESB 6) during the ship's Commissioning Ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island, California.

