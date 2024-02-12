The long glass is passed to the Chief Petty Officer of the Watch, setting the first watch of USS John. L. Canley (ESB 6) during the ship's Commissioning Ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island, California.
This work, USS John L. Canley Commissioned By US Navy [Image 3 of 3], by Sarah Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS John L. Canley Commissioned By US Navy
