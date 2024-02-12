LAR Marines Conduct Conditioning Hike in the Pacific Ocean

U.S. Marines assigned to Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an acclimatization conditioning hike on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), to maintain readiness while underway in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 16, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

