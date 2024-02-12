U.S. Marines and personnel from USAID receive recognition from the Acting Vice Commander of the Philippine Air Force

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Raphael Viray, an aviation supply specialist with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, shakes hands with Philippine Air Force Maj. Gen. Fabian M. Pedregosa, Acting Vice Commander, Philippine Air Force at Villamor Airbase, Pasay City, Philippines, Feb. 15, 2024. Viray was recognized for his contributions in supporting the U.S. Agency for International Development-led disaster relief mission in Mindanao. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, Marines from Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, supported the U.S. Agency for International Development with ten support missions, delivering much-needed supplies using KC-130J Hercules aircraft. The forward presence and ready posture of III MEF assets in the region facilitated rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. Viray is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer)

