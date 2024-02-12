Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Campbell Families Find New Opportunities in FCC Program [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Campbell Families Find New Opportunities in FCC Program

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Kayla Cosby 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Amanda Crofutt, a Family Child Care provider at Fort Campbell, sings with children during circle time, Feb. 8, 2024. The FCC program offers an alternate option to the Child Development Center or Youth Center on post, providing in-home care for infants through school-aged children. (U.S. Army photo by Kayla Cosby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 15:03
    Photo ID: 8243716
    VIRIN: 240208-D-VK873-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 386.8 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell Families Find New Opportunities in FCC Program [Image 4 of 4], by Kayla Cosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Campbell Families Find New Opportunities in FCC Program
    Fort Campbell Families Find New Opportunities in FCC Program
    Fort Campbell Families Find New Opportunities in FCC Program
    Fort Campbell Families Find New Opportunities in FCC Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Campbell families find new opportunities in FCC Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Campbell

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    child care
    fcc
    cyp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT