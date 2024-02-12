Regulatory specialists tour wetlands and complete work project at the Yorkinut Slough.

Regulatory specialists Chad LaMontgne and Katie Steinmetz work to clear away protective tree cages from oak and pecan trees growing in the Yorkinut Slough area located at the Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge in Brussels, Illinois on Feb. 2, 2024.



Estimated to begin within the next few years, a Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project in this area funded through the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program will restore former agriculture lands to their original wetland habitat.



The St. Louis District Regulatory team participated in World Wetland Day to raise awareness about the importance of wetland restoration.

