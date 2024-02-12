Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan’s MOFA and MOD visit the Green Knights [Image 1 of 3]

    Japan’s MOFA and MOD visit the Green Knights

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kyle B. Shoop, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 12, shows panels on an F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 14, 2024. The Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense representatives visited a static display of VMFA-121’s F-35B Lightning II aircraft to learn about 5th generation stealth aircraft capabilities and enhance partnership in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

