    MCRD San Diego Gold Star Wives Visit [Image 1 of 2]

    MCRD San Diego Gold Star Wives Visit

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Elliott Flood-Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    Linda A. Walters, center, a member of Gold Star Wives of America, Inc.’s San Diego Chapter, observes a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Feb. 9, 2024. Gold Star Wives of America, Inc. works to help chapter members and their children honor the memory of their military parents and spouses who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)

    This work, MCRD San Diego Gold Star Wives Visit [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Elliott Flood-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCRD San Diego
    Gold Star Wives
    Gold Star Wives of America
    Military families
    Gold Star Wives of America Inc.

