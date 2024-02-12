40th Army Band and Austrian Bundesheer Band play Amerika Haus

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 40th Army Band, Vermont National Guard, play a concert with the Austrain Bundesheer Band at the Amerika Haus, Vienna, Austria, January 17th, 2024. Building relationships is one of the, if not the best part of the State Partnership Program. While a young partnership officially, Vermont and Austria have exchanged best practices in regard to mountain warfare for decades. This official partnership offers more opportunities for exchanges like these, and chances to learn from each other’s respective cultures. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)

