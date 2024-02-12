An instructor gives opening remarks during the first day of AIM-HI, a course focused on teaching innovation strategies to enhance military effectiveness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Charles Givens)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 12:14
|Photo ID:
|8241653
|VIRIN:
|240212-F-DK606-7238
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|32.24 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AIM-HI workshop Ignites Creative Solutions Increasing Military Effectiveness [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
