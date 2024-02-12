U.S. Marines Corps Capt. Aaron Royer, an commander with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft for landing at Davao International Airport, Davao City, Philippines, Feb. 14, 2024. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. Marines of III Marine Expeditionary Force are supporting the U.S. Agency for International Development in providing foreign humanitarian assistance to the ongoing disaster relief mission in Mindanao. The forward presence and ready posture of III MEF assets in the region facilitated rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. Royer is a native of Tennessee. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 01:18 Photo ID: 8240923 VIRIN: 240214-M-GB409-1147 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1 MB Location: PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines Continue To Provide Aid In Support Of Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.