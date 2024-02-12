Ruby Amoyan and Michelle Wideman pledge the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Feb. 15, 2024. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific collaborated to conduct the naturalization ceremony at CFAS allowing Sailors and family members to become U.S. citizens. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

