    New China Focused Course creates Joint Experts across the Indo-Pacific [Image 3 of 4]

    New China Focused Course creates Joint Experts across the Indo-Pacific

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Patrick Teague, U.S. Defense Attache to China, gives during USARPAC’s first official iteration of the China Way of War course at the Joint Multinational Simulation Center on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2024. The China Way of War (CWOW) course is designed to immerse students in the study of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) military to provide leaders and staff a better understanding of China’s military capability from a historical vantage point. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray)

