240131-N-SS900-1011 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 31, 2024) Cmdr. Larkin Magel, the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Director of Mental Health, speaks about mental health during a Group and Major Commanders’ Officer Training Symposium (GAMCOTS) at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, Jan. 31, 2024. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 12:13
|Photo ID:
|8239974
|VIRIN:
|240131-N-SS900-1011
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Submarine Force Holds GAMCOTS 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
