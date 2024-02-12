Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Pacific Area commander speaks at the 2024 West conference in San Diego [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard Pacific Area commander speaks at the 2024 West conference in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton  

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, Pacific Area commander, participates in a global security demand panel at the 2024 AFCEA/USNI West conference in San Diego, Feb. 13, 2024. The AFCEA/USNI West is an annual conference held on the West Coast bringing communications, electronics, intelligence, information systems, imaging, military weapons systems, aviation and shipbuilding professionals together to discuss critical, current issues faced in the nation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton)

    This work, Coast Guard Pacific Area commander speaks at the 2024 West conference in San Diego [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Adam Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    WEST
    Pacific Area
    AFCEA/USNI
    Tiongson

