    Capt. Miranda Visits PWD Naples, Italy [Image 2 of 3]

    Capt. Miranda Visits PWD Naples, Italy

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Anthony Cage 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Seabee Master Chief John Smith II, command senior enlisted leader, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central, speaks to Sailors assigned to Public Works Department Naples onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Jan. 22, 2024. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Cage)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024
    Location: NAPLES, IT
