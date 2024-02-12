Seabee Master Chief John Smith II, command senior enlisted leader, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central, speaks to Sailors assigned to Public Works Department Naples onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Jan. 22, 2024. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Cage)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 04:35
|Photo ID:
|8239426
|VIRIN:
|240122-N-OB687-1040
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Miranda Visits PWD Naples, Italy [Image 3 of 3], by Anthony Cage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
