U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, 15th Air Force commander, learns about the 366th Maintenance Group Gunfighter Virtual Reality Center by 366 MXG instructor Staff Sgt. Weston Eudy at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 8, 2024. MHAFB is at the leading edge of Agile Combat Employment training and stand ready to deploy and conduct military operations anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 18:06 Photo ID: 8238879 VIRIN: 240208-F-DU754-1054 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 3.27 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Lyons Visit [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.