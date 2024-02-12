Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Lyons Visit [Image 2 of 3]

    Maj. Gen. Lyons Visit

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, 15th Air Force commander, learns about the 366th Maintenance Group Gunfighter Virtual Reality Center by 366 MXG instructor Staff Sgt. Weston Eudy at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Feb. 8, 2024. MHAFB is at the leading edge of Agile Combat Employment training and stand ready to deploy and conduct military operations anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)

