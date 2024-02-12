Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emerging leaders

    Emerging leaders

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. – Key leaders with 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment dismount a UH-60 Black Hawk February 8th at daybreak to conduct Mungadi training. The 7-mile course consisted of six stations where Soldiers gained a better understanding of their unit’s history while conducting specified physical training exercises. This event was day two of the Eagle Academics curriculum, where the focus is to encourage 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division officers and senior NCOs to pursue Army history and strategies to increase leadership performance. (Imagery by John Switzer, Fort Carson Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 14:54
    Photo ID: 8238597
    VIRIN: 240209-O-UR003-6027
    Resolution: 1783x1001
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emerging leaders, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Air Assault
    1-8th Infantry
    3rd ABCT
    Eagle Academics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT