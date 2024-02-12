Emerging leaders

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Key leaders with 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment dismount a UH-60 Black Hawk February 8th at daybreak to conduct Mungadi training. The 7-mile course consisted of six stations where Soldiers gained a better understanding of their unit’s history while conducting specified physical training exercises. This event was day two of the Eagle Academics curriculum, where the focus is to encourage 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division officers and senior NCOs to pursue Army history and strategies to increase leadership performance. (Imagery by John Switzer, Fort Carson Public Affairs Office)

