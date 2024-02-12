NPS Doctoral Program

231215-N-UT641-3277 MONTEREY, Calif. (Dec. 15, 2023) Dr. Clare Morton of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific is presented with her NPS doctoral hood by Dr. Alex Bordetsky and Dr. Kathryn Aten after graduating from NPS with a Ph.D. in Information Sciences in December 2023. Morton is the latest NIWC Pacific employee to complete her doctoral studies at NPS under a unique program between the two institutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)

