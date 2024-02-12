Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Doctoral Program

    NPS Doctoral Program

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janiel Adames 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    231215-N-UT641-3277 MONTEREY, Calif. (Dec. 15, 2023) Dr. Clare Morton of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific is presented with her NPS doctoral hood by Dr. Alex Bordetsky and Dr. Kathryn Aten after graduating from NPS with a Ph.D. in Information Sciences in December 2023. Morton is the latest NIWC Pacific employee to complete her doctoral studies at NPS under a unique program between the two institutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)

    NPS Doctoral Program Advances Technical Capacity, Research Capability For NIWC Pacific Employees

