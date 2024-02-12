Irvington Gym Takeover

U.S. Army Soldiers with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, conducts Army Combat Fitness training in a gym take over at Irvington High School, New Jersey, Oct. 25, 2023. Able Company Recruiters sought to teach health and fitness to the student body at Irvington High School to have students demonstrate to themselves that they could have a potential future in military service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

Date Taken: 10.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.13.2024