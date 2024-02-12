Spanning Air Force Brigadier General Pedro Alejandro García Sipols presents the Orden del Mérito Aeronáutico (Cross of Aeronautical Merit) to Dr. Rodrigo Menchaca, Mrs. Teresa Menchaca, Dr. Richard Sutton, and Dr. Beth Sutton for their enduring support of the Spanish student pilot community as country sponsors February 2, 2024 Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas.
This work, General Sipols Visit [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
