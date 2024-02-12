Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Sipols Visit [Image 1 of 3]

    General Sipols Visit

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Spanning Air Force Brigadier General Pedro Alejandro García Sipols presents the Orden del Mérito Aeronáutico (Cross of Aeronautical Merit) to Dr. Rodrigo Menchaca, Mrs. Teresa Menchaca, Dr. Richard Sutton, and Dr. Beth Sutton for their enduring support of the Spanish student pilot community as country sponsors February 2, 2024 Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 14:29
    VIRIN: 240202-F-NI079-2138
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Spanish
    ENJJPT
    80FTW
    Sipols

