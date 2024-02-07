1st Lt. Garrett Stanfill's journey to esports glory

Wyoming Army National Guard Soldier 1st Lt. Garrett Stanfill hands out trophies to students from Glenrock High School at the Glenrock Invitational-Apex Tournament on Jan. 6, 2024 in Glenrock, Wyo. Stanfill is a member of the U.S. Army Esports team and currently heads up the Army National Guard esports program in Wyoming. (Courtesy photo)
