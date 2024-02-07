Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 12:36 Photo ID: 8236455 VIRIN: 240210-D-GD561-9680 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 8.18 MB Location: BOUSE, AZ, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, YTC Commander serves as keynote speaker at the 28th annual Camp Bouse Days ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.