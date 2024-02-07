Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    YTC Commander serves as keynote speaker at the 28th annual Camp Bouse Days ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    YTC Commander serves as keynote speaker at the 28th annual Camp Bouse Days ceremony

    BOUSE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Test Center (YTC) Commander Lt. Col. Shane Dering served as keynote speaker at the 28th annual Camp Bouse Days Ceremony in the La Paz County, Arizona town of Bouse on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 12:36
    Photo ID: 8236455
    VIRIN: 240210-D-GD561-9680
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: BOUSE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YTC Commander serves as keynote speaker at the 28th annual Camp Bouse Days ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    YTC Commander serves as keynote speaker at the 28th annual Camp Bouse Days ceremony
    YTC Commander serves as keynote speaker at the 28th annual Camp Bouse Days ceremony
    YTC Commander serves as keynote speaker at the 28th annual Camp Bouse Days ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yuma Test Center Commander serves as keynote speaker at the 28th annual Camp Bouse Days ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    Yuma Test Center
    La Paz County

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT