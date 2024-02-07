Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On Mission in Riyadh

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    107th Attack Wing Public Affairs

    The Deputy Head of Mission to the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Alison Dilworth, along with Princess Reema Bent Bender and former Secretary of the Air Force, Barbara Barrett, welcomed a number of women leaders in the defense and security sectors to an evening held to celebrate empowering women’s participation in the sector and promoting global security, February 8, 2024. Pictured far right, Lt Col Lindsay Doak, New York Air National Guard, 107th Attack Wing. New York Air National Guard courtesy photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 11:03
    Photo ID: 8236256
    VIRIN: 240210-Z-A3538-1001
    Resolution: 1440x960
    Size: 307.9 KB
    Location: RIYADH, SA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On Mission in Riyadh, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NYANG
    NYNG
    107 ATKW
    PSAB
    Prince Sultan Air Force Base

