The Deputy Head of Mission to the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Alison Dilworth, along with Princess Reema Bent Bender and former Secretary of the Air Force, Barbara Barrett, welcomed a number of women leaders in the defense and security sectors to an evening held to celebrate empowering women’s participation in the sector and promoting global security, February 8, 2024. Pictured far right, Lt Col Lindsay Doak, New York Air National Guard, 107th Attack Wing. New York Air National Guard courtesy photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 11:03 Photo ID: 8236256 VIRIN: 240210-Z-A3538-1001 Resolution: 1440x960 Size: 307.9 KB Location: RIYADH, SA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, On Mission in Riyadh, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.