    U.S. Soldiers Participate in charity race for Polish child [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Soldiers Participate in charity race for Polish child

    GIZYCKO, POLAND

    02.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Yarnall 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Alpha “Animal” and Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, as well as service members with Romanian Air Defense “Transylvanian Gepards” and Croatian “Iron Strom”, participated in a charity run organized by Polish Army 15th Mechanized Infantry in Gizycko, Poland, Feb. 11, 2024. The charity race was held to raise money for Zuzia Jawark, a local second grade child with cancer, and was named Run for Zuzi. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 04:48
    Photo ID: 8235937
    VIRIN: 240211-Z-MI513-1021
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 6.6 MB
    Location: GIZYCKO, PL
    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

