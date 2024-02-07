Army Chief of Chaplains Visits Garrison

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William "Bill" Green Jr., chief of chaplains, talks with U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill, and Chaplain (Maj.) Jonathan Bailey, garrison chaplain on Feb. 2, 2024, at garrison headquarters. During his visit, Green met with garrison leadership and presided over the promotion of Lt. Col. (Chaplain) James Fisher. Hamilton is the only active U.S. Army base in the New York City area, home to the New York City Recruiting Battalion, and New York Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), one of two largest MEPS in the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman - Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

