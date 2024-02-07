Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Chief of Chaplains Visits Garrison [Image 3 of 3]

    Army Chief of Chaplains Visits Garrison

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William "Bill" Green Jr., chief of chaplains, talks with U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill, and Chaplain (Maj.) Jonathan Bailey, garrison chaplain on Feb. 2, 2024, at garrison headquarters. During his visit, Green met with garrison leadership and presided over the promotion of Lt. Col. (Chaplain) James Fisher. Hamilton is the only active U.S. Army base in the New York City area, home to the New York City Recruiting Battalion, and New York Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), one of two largest MEPS in the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman - Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

